Kieran Tierney: Napoli 'not interested' in Celtic full-back, says Carlo Ancelotti

Celtic defender Kieran Tierney is currently working his way back to fitness after a hernia operation

Napoli are "not interested" in signing Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, says head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

The Serie A side were linked with a move with the Scotland left-back, who has been subject of two bids from Arsenal - the most recent worth £25m.

However, while Ancelotti is aware of Tierney and considers him "a really good young player" he has no intention of making an offer.

"Honestly, I'm not interesting in signing him," Ancelotti said.

"We have two good left-backs, so good luck to Tierney."

Speaking after his side's 3-0 friendly win over Liverpool at Anfield, the Napoli coach added: "I know him. He is a really good young player, a left-back at Celtic, but we look at a lot of players during the season."