Football gossip: Gareth Bale, Bruno Fernandes, Leroy Sane, Nicolas Pepe, Wilfried Zaha

Bayern Munich coach Niko Kovac is "very confident" the German champions will finalise a deal for Manchester City winger Leroy Sane. (ZDF Sport via Manchester Evening News)

City have identified Real Sociedad's 22-year-old forward Mikel Oyarzabal as Sane's replacement and are willing to pay the Spain international's 75m euros release clause. (AS)

Wales forward Gareth Bale has been left 'furious' by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez's decision to call off his proposed move to Chinese side Jiangsu Suning. (Sun)

Perez, 72, decided the former Tottenham player, 30, was too valuable to lose cheaply, with Jiangsu Suning set to sign him on a free transfer. (Daily Star)

Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes, 24, is not due to fly to England to have a medical with Manchester United. (Daily Express)

Lille winger Nicolas Pepe, 24, will complete his £72m move to Arsenal on Tuesday or Wednesday - as long as French champions Paris St-Germain do not try to hijack the deal. (La Voix Du Nord)

Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi, 32, is interested in a move to Manchester United. (Corriere di Torino via Daily Express)

Everton have made a £55m cash-only bid for Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha with no players offered in exchange to their Premier League rivals. (Sky Sports)

Palace want £60m up front for the Ivory Coast forward, 26, and also have concerns about how Everton want to structure the payments in any potential deal. (Daily Mirror)

Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye, 29, has been pictured arriving at a Paris airport as the Senegal international moves closer to joining French champions Paris St-Germain.(RMC Sport via Liverpool Echo)

Liverpool plan to integrate 16-year-old winger Harvey Elliott with the first-team squad this season rather than him joining up with their academy sides following his move from Fulham. (Liverpool Echo)

Aston Villa have been given encouragement in their pursuit of Cardiff City goalkeeper Neil Etheridge, 29, after Bluebirds boss Neil Warnock said the club would be willing to listen to offers. (Wales Online)

However, newly-promoted Villa are not willing to meet Burnley's £10m valuation of England keeper Tom Heaton, 33. (Birmingham Mail)

Paris St-Germain left-back Stanley Nsoki, 20, is keen to move to long-time suitors Newcastle United, although the Premier League club are yet to meet the French champions' £13.5m valuation. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Watford remain locked in talks with French club Rennes over Senegal forward Ismaila Sarr, 21, although an agreement on a price is thought to be close. (Watford Observer)

Liverpool winger Ryan Kent will not leave Anfield again on loan, dealing a blow to Scottish giants Rangers' hopes of landing the 22-year-old in another temporary switch. That could pave the way for Aston Villa or Leeds United to land Kent in a £10m move. (Daily Record)

Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen have rejected bids thought to be in the region of £3m from Championship clubs Nottingham Forest and Queen's Park Rangers for Scotland centre-back Scott McKenna, 22. (Daily Record)

Championship side Blackburn Rovers are still confident of signing Manchester City centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo, 21, on a season-long loan, while Fortuna Dusseldorf's Robin Bormuth, 23, and Norwich's Grant Hanley, 27, could also arrive. (Lancashire Telegraph)

Former Norwich winger Ben Marshall, 28, could join Sheffield Wednesday or Hull City after his contract with the Canaries was cancelled by mutual consent. (Norwich Evening News)