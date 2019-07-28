Glentoran: East Belfast side sign defender Patrick McClean

McClean featured for Derry in this year's League of Ireland

Glentoran have signed former Derry City, Waterford and Sligo Rovers defender Patrick McClean.

Subject to a medical, McClean will join the east Belfast side as they seek to regain a top-six spot.

Earlier this month the Glens brought in Croatian duo Marijan Antolovic and Hrvoje Plum after the club's takeover by a UK-based consortium was completed.

Glentoran will begin their first full season under manager Mick McDermott away to Glenavon on Friday 9 August.

McClean, 22, is the brother of Republic of Ireland international James and had returned to Derry earlier this year following a season with Sligo Rovers.

However he left the Candystripes earlier this month.

According to the Glentoran website, the defender "had been approached to sign for Cliftonville but elected to join the Glens" after meeting the management team at the Oval.

"It says a lot for the standing of Glentoran as Patrick is a real quality signing who was being chased by clubs both North and South but despite that he chose to come to the Glens," said assistant head coach Paul Millar.

"He's a strong, competitive player who plays either as a left sided central defender or left back, so he'll give us good options across the back."

Glentoran endured another disappointing campaign in 2018/19, finishing seventh and losing the Europa League play-off final against Cliftonville for the second consecutive year.