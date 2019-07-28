Ivan Guzman: Birmingham City sign Spanish midfielder on two-year deal

St Andrew's
Birmingham were beaten 4-0 by Brighton in their last pre-season friendly

Birmingham City have signed Spanish midfielder Ivan Guzman and loaned him out to "sister club" UE Cornella.

Guzman, 28, was available on a free transfer after leaving Catalans UE Olot.

He has signed a two-year deal with Blues having trained with the Championship club during pre-season.

Guzman has spent most of his career in the third tier of Spanish football, and will continue at that level with Catalonia-based Cornella.

