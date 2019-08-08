Lukaku: Inter Milan sign Belgium striker from Manchester United for £74m
Inter Milan have signed Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United for a club record fee of 80m euros (£74m) on a five-year deal.
Lukaku, 26, scored 42 goals in 96 games for United but leaves just two years after his £75m move from Everton.
He becomes the third most expensive signing by a Serie A club after the Juventus duo of Cristiano Ronaldo (£99.2m) and Gonzalo Higuain (£75.3m).
"Inter were the only club I wanted," said Lukaku.
"I'm here to bring the Nerazzurri back to the top."
More to follow.