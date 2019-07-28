Liam Donnelly: Motherwell man hopes club form can lead to N Ireland recall

Liam Donnelly (left) is Northern Ireland's record under-21 caps holder having made 24 appearances

Liam Donnelly hopes his impressive start to the season for Motherwell can reignite his international career with Northern Ireland.

Donnelly is his country's record under-21 cap holder but made his only senior appearance against Chile in 2014.

The ex-Hartlepool player made it four goals in three games in the Scottish League Cup as he scored twice in Saturday's 4-0 win over Annan Athletic.

"It's always been my aim to represent my country," said the 23-year-old.

"One of the reasons I came to this club was to get myself into the national squad but I need to be playing games and playing well to get that call-up."

Donnelly has played mostly at right-back and in central defence during his career but Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson has deployed him in a midfield role so far this season.

"The gaffer knows I have the qualities to play in there and with players leaving, I've had my opportunity," he added.

"Changing position has allowed me more freedom to get forward, I know I have a decent shot but I now have the platform to show that by playing in a different position."

Donnelly, who earned 24 Northern Ireland Under-21 caps between 2012 and 2018, started his career with hometown club Dungannon Swifts before earning a move to Fulham in 2012.

He failed to break into the first team with Fulham and had a loan spell with Crawley Town before joining Hartlepool in 2016.

Motherwell boss Robinson, who handed Donnelly his first Northern Ireland Under-21 cap in 2012, signed the county Tyrone man on a two-year deal last summer.