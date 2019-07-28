Marc Bola: Middlesbrough sign Blackpool defender

Marc Bola joined Blackpool last summer following his release by Arsenal

Middlesbrough have signed left-sided defender Marc Bola from Blackpool for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old, who started his career with Arsenal, made 43 appearances last season and won the League One club's player of the year award.

Blackpool said they had already refused "several offers" for Bola, who turned down a "new, improved contract".

"There were other clubs interested, but he wanted to come here," said Boro head coach Jonathan Woodgate.

Middlesbrough have not disclosed the length of Bola's contract at the Riverside.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.