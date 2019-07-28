Jordan Hugill: QPR sign West Ham United striker on season-long loan

Jordan Hugill has yet to start a game for West Ham United since joining in January 2018

Queens Park Rangers have signed West Ham United striker Jordan Hugill on a season-long loan deal.

The 27-year-old, who joined the Hammers for a reported £10m from Preston North End in 2018, spent last season on loan with Middlesbrough in the Championship.

He scored seven goals in 41 appearances for Boro, who missed out on a place in the play-offs by one point.

"I want to get my head down and make my mark here, which is something I need to do for my career," said Hugill.

"To be wanted again and play football was the main thing for me."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.