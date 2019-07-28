Scottish Gossip: Aberdeen, Scott McKenna, Rangers, Sheyi Ojo, Sir Alex Ferguson, John McGinn, Celtic, Jason Cummings, Hibs

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Aberdeen have rejected bids of around £3m from QPR and Nottingham Forest for Scotland centre-back Scott McKenna. (Sunday Mail)

Rangers midfielder Sheyi Ojo says the Ibrox club are the best team in Scotland. (Sun)

Sir Alex Ferguson is pushing for his old club Manchester United to sign Scotland midfielder John McGinn from Aston Villa, who have set the asking price at £50m. (Sun)

Celtic boss Neil Lennon will not mention nine in a row to his players as he attempts to ease the pressure on them in a potentially historic Premiership campaign. (Mail on Sunday, print edition)

Peter Houston has returned to Celtic in a scouting role after previously working for the club in Neil Lennon's first spell as manager. (Sun)

Australia are ready to make an approach to ex-Hibernian striker Jason Cummings, who has two Scotland caps but is free to switch allegiance as both were friendlies. (Sunday Mail)

Funso Ojo insists his decision to pull out of a move to Hibernian and sign for Aberdeen was down to football reasons, not money. (Sun)

Celtic have signed Tottenham Hotspur academy goalkeeper Tobi Oluwayemi after he was convinced to move to the Scottish champions by Parkhead rising star Karamoko Dembele. (Sunday Mail)

Paul Heckingbottom's former assistant manager at Barnsley, Tommy Wright, says the Hibs boss will continue to attract interest from English clubs after he was in the running for the Hull City job. (Mail on Sunday, print edition)