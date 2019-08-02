Liverpool v Manchester City

Manchester City collected four points against Liverpool last term on the way to winning the Premier League

Manchester City will be without first choice goalkeeper Ederson and midfielder Fernandinho for the FA Community Shield meeting with Liverpool on Sunday (15:00 BST).

Claudio Bravo will start in goal with Ederson and his Brazil team-mate Fernandinho back late for pre-season after taking part in the Copa America.

Liverpool's Sadio Mane will also be missing for the Wembley showpiece.

The forward was involved in Senegal's run to the Africa Cup of Nations final.

Other than Mane, who returns to training on Monday, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has a full squad to select from.

Goalkeeper Alisson and forwards Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah returned to training earlier in the week, while Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri have both recovered from injuries.

Liverpool registered their only win of a disappointing pre-season campaign against Lyon on Wednesday.

'It has nothing to do with the rest of the season'

City edged the domestic meetings between the two clubs last term, winning 2-1 at the Etihad and drawing 0-0 at Anfield.

And that helped Pep Guardiola's side claim back-to-back Premier League titles for the first time as they finished on 98 points, a point and a place higher than Klopp's side in second.

However, Liverpool's German boss believes that this contest will not act as a barometer for the new season, even if he regards it as another "final".

"For me, it has nothing to do with the rest of the season," Klopp said.

"If we win it, good. If we lose it, not good. Will it have an influence on the season? I don't think so. We have to prove ourselves during the season, not in one game.

"It's a final. This is the first time that I realised nobody sees it like that to be honest. In Germany I won it five times, but nobody mentions it."

'We won almost every trophy'

Klopp has twice faced and beaten Guardiola in a curtain-raiser to a new season, when his Borussia Dortmund side played Bayern Munich in the German Super Cup.

But Guardiola's City will once again start the new campaign as favourites to win their third successive title, having completed a domestic treble in 2018-19.

"We won almost every trophy, it is quite remarkable what we've done," Guardiola said.

"Our rivals will be stronger and we start from zero but are ready to accept the challenge and we'll be there until the end.

"In Spain and Germany the people say [the Community Shield] it's a traditional tournament and it will continue for many years. It's an honour to play in it.

"I think it will be hot, the condition of our players is not the best but we are going to try to play with the players who have played the most in pre-season. The guys who came back late will have a few minutes."

Head-to-head

This is the first Community Shield meeting between Man City and Liverpool. The only other meeting between the sides at Wembley Stadium was in the 2016 League Cup final, with Man City winning 3-1 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Man City have won just two of their past 12 meetings with Liverpool (D3 L7) in all competitions, although one of those draws was in the 2016 League Cup final which they then won on penalties.

This is the seventh time in the Premier League era a double-winning side has faced the Premier League runners-up in the Community Shield. The previous season's runners up have won two of the past three (Arsenal v Man Utd in 1999 and Man Utd v Chelsea in 2010).

Liverpool

This is Liverpool's 22nd appearance in the Community Shield - only Manchester United (31) have played in more.

This is Liverpool's first appearance in the Community Shield since 2006 when they beat Chelsea 2-1 in Cardiff. This is their first Community Shield played at Wembley since 1992, when they lost 4-3 against Leeds.

Liverpool have won just one of their past five games at Wembley Stadium (D1 L3), 2-1 against Spurs in the Premier League in their last game at the ground,

Manchester City