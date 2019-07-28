Oli McBurnie: 'Anything possible' on Swansea City striker's future

Oli McBurnie (left) with Swansea City manager Steve Cooper following the win over Atalanta

Swansea City boss Steve Cooper has said "anything is possible" regarding Oli McBurnie amid interest from Sheffield United.

The Blades had a £15m offer for McBurnie turned down earlier this month but remain interested in the striker.

Despite that, Cooper is planning to have the Scotland striker on board when Swansea start the new Championship season on 3 August against Hull City.

"You don't want to lose any good players," Cooper said.

"Anything is possible, but until such time as I hear differently we'll be preparing with Oli for Hull.

"He's a really good player and just as good a person. As far I'm concerned it's business as usual and we keep working with him."

Swansea do not want to lose McBurnie, but it is thought they may be persuaded to sell should United offer something closer to £20m.

McBurnie a 'top, top lad'

Matt Grimes, who captained Swansea as they rounded off pre-season by beating Atalanta 2-1, is hoping last season's 24-goal top scorer will still be at the Liberty when the transfer window closes on 8 August.

"You want to keep hold of your best players, any team or manager will tell you that," Grimes said.

"But you don't score as many goals as Oli has without there being a bit of speculation.

"It's just up to him and the club and whoever is interested to deal with it. He is a top, top lad. He is not going to let anything like that interfere with him doing his best for Swansea."

Cooper is optimistic about the chances of adding to his squad before the Hull game.

"We're not far away - hopefully we'll have news early next week," Swansea's head coach said.

"That would put us in an even better place for the start of the season, but there is a lot of work going on.

"It isn't simple to just identify a player and get him, but we're not far away and we look forward to that."

Jefferson Montero has returned to Wales for the first time since last season, but his future at Swansea remains uncertain,

The 29-year-old Ecuadorian winger's contract expires next summer.