Football gossip: Manchester United, Harry Maguire, Romelu Lukaku, Idrissa Gueye, Moise Kean, Dani Alves

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers says the club have still not received any acceptable offers for England defender Harry Maguire amid interest from Manchester United and Manchester City, adding both the Foxes and Maguire are "relaxed" about the situation. (Leicester Mercury)

The Foxes want United to pay a greater percentage of an £80m fee up front because they are not convinced they would receive add-ons for Champions League qualification. (Mail on Sunday)

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku may have dropped a hint he is set to leave Old Trafford in the near future by posting a picture on his Twitter account with his agent. The Belgium international seems to indicate the pair will conducting more business together "soon". (Manchester Evening News)

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson wants the club to sign Aston Villa's Scottish midfielder John McGinn - whose granddad is a close friend of Ferguson. (the Sun)

Newcastle United are unwilling to match the £20m fee which Hull City are demanding for 22-year-old forward Jarrod Bowen. (Newcastle Chronicle)

The Magpies are also planning a £5m move for Everton midfielder James McCarthy, 28, who is out of favour at Goodison Park. (the Sun)

Everton manager Marco Silva insists a deal has not been agreed with French champions Paris St-Germain for Senegal midfielder Idrissa Gueye, with the Portuguese boss hoping the 29-year-old will stay at Goodison Park. (Liverpool Echo)

Although Gueye is set to travel to Paris for a medical on Sunday after rejecting a late move from Manchester United. (Daily Express)

The Toffees have opened talks with Juventus over the signing of 19-year-old striker Moise Kean. The Serie A champions want £36m for the Italy international and are insisting on a buy-back clause in any deal. (Sky Sports)

Wolves have agreed a deal in principle with Italian giants AC Milan for 21-year-old striker Patrick Cutrone. The Premier League club are now trying to convince the Italy international to move to Molineux. (Express and Star)

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is eyeing a move for West Ham's versatile 29-year-old Michail Antonio. (Mirror)

New Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has told midfield pair Tiemoue Bakayoko and Danny Drinkwater - who cost a combined £80m - they can leave Stamford Bridge. (Mirror)

Former Barcelona and Paris St-Germain right-back Dani Alves, 36, is still looking for a new club and has taken to Instagram to help him "find a new job". (AS)

Germany forward Andre Schurrle, who spent last season on loan at Fulham, is set to leave Borussia Dortmund for Russian side Spartak Moscow.(Bild)

Stoke striker Saido Berahino is set to play for French side Nimes in a friendly against Toulouse as the Championship club continue to try to terminate his contract. (Daily Mail)