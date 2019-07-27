QPR sign Marc Pugh & Todd Kane on free transfers

Both Marc Pugh (pictured) and fellow new QPR signing Todd Kane spent time on loan with Hull last season

QPR have signed experienced former Bournemouth midfielder Marc Pugh and ex-Chelsea defender Todd Kane.

Pugh, 32, has joined on an initial 12-month deal after ending a nine-year spell at Bournemouth during which time he won promotion to the Premier League.

Kane, 25, has agreed a deal until 2022.

"Todd showed his quality as an attack-minded full-back for Hull last season. Marc has quality and experience. He'll add so much to the squad on and off the pitch," said R's boss Mark Warburton.

