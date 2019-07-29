Partizan Belgrade v Connah's Quay Nomads (Thu)

Connah's Quay were runners-up in the Welsh Premier and Welsh Cup last season

Europa League second qualifying round second leg: Partizan Belgrade v Connah's Quay Nomads Venue: Partizan Stadium, Belgrade Date: Thursday, 1 August Kick-off: 20:00 BST

Captain George Horan says Connah's Quay Nomads have "all to play for" in their Europa League tie away to Partizan Belgrade.

Nomads were beaten 1-0 by the Serbian club in the second qualifying round first leg in Rhyl last Thursday.

Defender Horan believes Nomads are capable of repeating their shock win over Kilmarnock in the previous round.

"We're still in the tie so if we keep it tight early on then who knows? It's all to play for," Horan said.

"We've got a lot of heart. We were written off to get a result at Kilmarnock and we got a great result and looked comfortable as well.

"Hopefully we can take that and go again.

"They're the games, especially as a semi-professional, that you thrive on playing in."

Horan, 37, was in the Rhyl side which lost 8-0 away to Partizan in a Champions League qualifier in 2009.

Nomads put in a determined and disciplined performance in the first leg against a side managed by former Aston Villa striker Savo Milosevic.

Andy Morrison's men were beaten by Aleksandar Scekic's second half goal but Horan said they could be proud of their efforts.

"There's no disgrace being beaten by them 1-0 and we limited them to very little," he added.

"They had long periods of pressure but actual chances - did they have a clear cut chance apart from the goal? I'm not sure.

"We frustrated them for long periods and they didn't like it."

The winners will face either Turkish outfit Malatyaspor or Slovenia's Olimpija Ljubljana in the third qualifying round.