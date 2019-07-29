Europa League - Qualifying Second Round - 2nd Leg
Partizan Belgrade20:00Connah's Quay Nomads
Venue: FK Partizan Stadium

Partizan Belgrade v Connah's Quay Nomads (Thu)

Nomads' Jay Owen in action against Partizan's Dorde Ivanovic
Connah's Quay were runners-up in the Welsh Premier and Welsh Cup last season
Europa League second qualifying round second leg: Partizan Belgrade v Connah's Quay Nomads
Venue: Partizan Stadium, Belgrade Date: Thursday, 1 August Kick-off: 20:00 BST

Captain George Horan says Connah's Quay Nomads have "all to play for" in their Europa League tie away to Partizan Belgrade.

Nomads were beaten 1-0 by the Serbian club in the second qualifying round first leg in Rhyl last Thursday.

Defender Horan believes Nomads are capable of repeating their shock win over Kilmarnock in the previous round.

"We're still in the tie so if we keep it tight early on then who knows? It's all to play for," Horan said.

"We've got a lot of heart. We were written off to get a result at Kilmarnock and we got a great result and looked comfortable as well.

"Hopefully we can take that and go again.

"They're the games, especially as a semi-professional, that you thrive on playing in."

Horan, 37, was in the Rhyl side which lost 8-0 away to Partizan in a Champions League qualifier in 2009.

Nomads put in a determined and disciplined performance in the first leg against a side managed by former Aston Villa striker Savo Milosevic.

Andy Morrison's men were beaten by Aleksandar Scekic's second half goal but Horan said they could be proud of their efforts.

"There's no disgrace being beaten by them 1-0 and we limited them to very little," he added.

"They had long periods of pressure but actual chances - did they have a clear cut chance apart from the goal? I'm not sure.

"We frustrated them for long periods and they didn't like it."

The winners will face either Turkish outfit Malatyaspor or Slovenia's Olimpija Ljubljana in the third qualifying round.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 1st August 2019

  • Partizan BelgradePartizan Belgrade20:00Connah's Quay NomadsConnah's Quay Nomads
  • FC AstanaFC Astana15:00FC Santa ColomaFC Santa Coloma
  • OrdabasyOrdabasy15:00Mladá BoleslavMladá Boleslav
  • KairatKairat15:30Hapoel Be'er ShevaHapoel Be'er Sheva
  • Viitorul ConstantaViitorul Constanta16:00KAA GentKAA Gent
  • KuPS KuopioKuPS Kuopio17:00Legia WarsawLegia Warsaw
  • Zorya LuhanskZorya Luhansk17:00Buducnost PodgoricaBuducnost Podgorica
  • Universitatea CraiovaUniversitatea Craiova17:15Budapest HonvédBudapest Honvéd
  • BK HäckenBK Häcken17:30AZ AlkmaarAZ Alkmaar
  • Debreceni VSCDebreceni VSC17:30TorinoTorino
  • Levski SofiaLevski Sofia17:30AEK LarnacaAEK Larnaca
  • Riga FCRiga FC17:30Piast GliwicePiast Gliwice

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen6411169713
2Zürich631276110
3AEK Larnaca6123612-65
4Ludogorets604257-24

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg66001761118
2Celtic630368-29
3RB Leipzig62139817
4Rosenborg6015414-101

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg632165111
2Slavia Prague631243110
3Bordeaux62136607
4FC Copenhagen612335-25

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb6420113814
2Fenerbahçe62227708
3Spartak Trnava621347-37
4Anderlecht603327-53

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal65101221016
2Sporting64111331013
3Vorskla Poltava6105413-93
4FK Qarabag6105213-113

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Betis633072512
2Olympiakos6312116510
3AC Milan6312129310
4F91 Dudelange6015316-131

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal6240125710
2Rapid Vienna631269-310
3Rangers61328806
4Spartak Moscow6123812-45

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Frankfurt66001751218
2Lazio6303911-29
3Apollon Limassol6213101007
4Marseille6015616-101

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1KRC Genk6321148611
2Malmö FF62317619
3Besiktas6213911-27
4Sarpsborg 086123813-55

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla64021861212
2FK Krasnodar640288012
3Standard Liege631279-210
4Akhisarspor6015414-101

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev6321107311
2Rennes630378-19
3FC Astana62227708
4FK Jablonec612368-25

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea6510123916
2BATE Borisov63039909
3MOL Vidi621357-27
4PAOK Salonika6105512-73
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you