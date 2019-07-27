Regan Slater: Scunthorpe sign Sheffield United midfielder on loan

Regan Slater in action for Sheffield United
Regan Slater appeared for Premier League newcomers Sheffield United during pre-season

League Two side Scunthorpe United have signed midfielder Regan Slater on a season-long loan from Premier League side Sheffield United.

The 19-year-old, who has played three first-team games for the Blades, scored two goals in 41 appearances on loan at Carlisle United last season.

"I'd like to say I'm a box-to-box, all-round midfielder and can do a bit of everything," he told the club website.

"My aim is to get on the scoresheet a bit more and to dictate the play."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you