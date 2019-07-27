Regan Slater: Scunthorpe sign Sheffield United midfielder on loan

Regan Slater appeared for Premier League newcomers Sheffield United during pre-season

League Two side Scunthorpe United have signed midfielder Regan Slater on a season-long loan from Premier League side Sheffield United.

The 19-year-old, who has played three first-team games for the Blades, scored two goals in 41 appearances on loan at Carlisle United last season.

"I'd like to say I'm a box-to-box, all-round midfielder and can do a bit of everything," he told the club website.

"My aim is to get on the scoresheet a bit more and to dictate the play."

