Football Association of Ireland: Donal Conway re-elected as president at AGM

Donal Conway insists he will step down from the FAI presidency within the next year

Donal Conway was returned unopposed as FAI president at the football governing body's AGM despite objections from the Irish Sports Minister Shane Ross.

Ross had asked Conway to step aside following controversy in recent months concerning FAI governance.

In April, Sport Ireland suspended £1.35m of FAI funding after revelations of a £90,000 loan given to the FAI by its ex-chief executive John Delaney.

Conway received 134 of the 140 votes at Saturday's AGM in Trim, county Meath.

The FAI president reiterated his intention to step down from the position after a year, adding that he wanted to help the new board in its task of restoring confidence in the Republic of Ireland's football governing body.

"I have absolutely no intention of being involved post that interim board," said Conway.

Prior to Saturday's election, Conway said that he wanted the FAI to "honour" the recent governance review group report carried out by Sport Ireland which said that the association had to change its culture.

While Conway remains in his role, FAI vice-president Noel Fitzroy did not seek re-election following the recommendations of the recent Sport Ireland report as Paul Cooke was voted into the position.

The governance review group report recommended that only one or two of the old board should be retained.

Vice-president Cooke will be joined by seven new FAI board members with four others to be appointed later this year.

The revelation of Delaney's £90,000 loan given in 2017, which the FAI said was to cover a short-term cash flow problem, was followed by the then chief executive being moved to a newly-created position executive vice-president.

The FAI did not inform Sports Ireland of the problem, which legally it should have done.

Delaney then stood aside from his executive vice-president role although the FAI has declined to say whether the Waterford man is still receiving his salary.