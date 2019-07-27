Rhys Browne: Port Vale sign former Yeovil Town winger

Rhys Browne impressed manager John Askey during pre-season with Vale

League Two side Port Vale have signed former Yeovil Town winger Rhys Browne on a one-year deal.

The 23-year-old was released by the Glovers at the end of last season following their relegation from the Football League and has been on trial.

Browne, who has played for Aldershot, Grimsby and on loan at Macclesfield, made 30 appearances last term.

"He can go past people, he's quick, strong and he's got a goal in him," manager John Askey told Vale's website.

"We've got good options now up front and out wide."

