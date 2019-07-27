Philip Billing: Bournemouth agree fee for Huddersfield midfielder

Billing joined Huddersfield youth team in 2013

Bournemouth have agreed a fee to sign Danish midfielder Philip Billing on a five-year deal from Championship side Huddersfield in a deal that could cost £15m.

Billing, 23, joined the Terriers in 2013 as a youth player and made his senior debut the following year.

He scored six goals in 91 appearances for the club, including 27 last season as Huddersfield were relegated.

The Under-21 international is expected to have a medical on Monday.