Matty Stevens: Forest Green sign Peterborough United striker

Matty Stevens
Matty Stevens had a successful amateur boxing career before becoming a professional footballer

League Two club Forest Green have signed striker Matty Stevens for an undisclosed fee from Peterborough.

Stevens, who was a national amateur boxing champion before turning to football, has signed a three-year deal.

The 21-year-old made only four substitute appearances during his three years with Peterborough, but had prolific loan spells with non-league clubs Slough and Kettering.

"Promotion is the aim, 100%," said Stevens. "It's the aim for any player."

Mark Cooper's side were beaten in the semi-finals of the League Two play-offs by Tranmere last season.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you