Matty Stevens: Forest Green sign Peterborough United striker
League Two club Forest Green have signed striker Matty Stevens for an undisclosed fee from Peterborough.
Stevens, who was a national amateur boxing champion before turning to football, has signed a three-year deal.
The 21-year-old made only four substitute appearances during his three years with Peterborough, but had prolific loan spells with non-league clubs Slough and Kettering.
"Promotion is the aim, 100%," said Stevens. "It's the aim for any player."
Mark Cooper's side were beaten in the semi-finals of the League Two play-offs by Tranmere last season.
