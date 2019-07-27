Man City beat Japan's Yokohama F. Marinos in friendly

Manchester City have beaten West Ham, Kitchee and Yokohama during their tour of China, Hong Kong and Japan

Kevin de Bruyne scored one goal and made another as Manchester City finished their tour of Asia with a 3-1 win over Yokohama F. Marinos in Japan.

Belgium midfielder De Bruyne put City ahead with a ferocious shot before Keita Endo levelled after Claudio Bravo had denied Marcos Junior.

However, the Premier League champions took control when De Bruyne fed Raheem Sterling to score his fourth tour goal.

German substitute Lukas Nmecha bundled home the third in the closing stages.

De Bruyne was limited to just 11 Premier League starts during an injury-interrupted 2018-19 season.

City return to England to prepare for a game with Liverpool in the Community Shield at Wembley on 4 August on the back of three wins in four games in Asia.

Despite the scoreline, they were given a stern test by Yokohama, who sit second in Japan's J-League.

Boss Pep Guardiola, who named a strong starting line-up featuring £62.8m club record signing Rodri, said afterwards his side needed "time" as they prepare for a season in which they hope to win a third consecutive title for the first time.

City start their Premier League campaign on 10 August at West Ham, and Guardiola added: "Many of the basics are good but we need more games to take the best conditions.

"It was an incredible test for us, incredibly demanding because of the conditions and the quality of the opponent."

Manchester City XI: Bravo, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Zinchenko, Rodri, de Bruyne, Silva, Bernardo, Sane, Sterling.