Scottish Gossip: Alfredo Morelos, Ibrox development, Rangers, Celtic, Kilmarnock, Motherwell

AC Milan are set to join the race for Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos and have watched the Colombian twice in the last week. (Sun)

Rangers are exploring the possibility of modernising Ibrox stadium and adding another 5,000 seats in the coming seasons. (Daily Record)

Manager Neil Lennon insists Celtic's nine-in-a-row bid will not take priority over qualifying for the Champions League. (Daily Record)

Kilmarnock players have held 'crisis talks' after a nightmare start to Angelo Alessio's managerial reign. (Sun)

Kilmarnock will warm-up for their Premiership opener against Rangers with a friendly against local amateur side Stewarton United after an early European exit. (Daily Record)

Scotland's referees have told the Scottish FA they're risking the credibility of our game if they don't bring in VAR, reveals top-flight whistler Bobby Madden. (Sun)

Motherwell will take their Chris Cadden compensation fee fight to Fifa unless Columbus Crew stump up £200,000 this weekend. (Daily Express, print edition)

Greek club Panathinaikos are eyeing up a move for Celtic midfielder Kouassi Eboue. (Daily Record)

Andy Halliday has vowed to bust a gut to win a new deal with Rangers as he enter the final year of his current contract. (Daily Record)

Celtic winger Scott Sinclair is a target for Preston North End, with the English Championship club weighing up whether to make a £2.5m bid. (Evening Times)

Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom admits to having a major worry over Martin Boyle after the winger damaged the same knee which required surgery earlier this year as the Easter Road side defeated Elgin City 2-0 last night. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Conor Washington is facing the prospect of being sidelined for Hearts' Premiership opener at Aberdeen next weekend due to an eye problem. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson is still looking to bolster his forward line despite Christy Manzinga his 10th summer signing. (Daily Express, print edition)

Businessman Mark Campbell has parked plans for a Sunderland takeover after edging closer to a deal to buy Falkirk.(Daily Mail)