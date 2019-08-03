National League
Aldershot15:00Fylde
Venue: The EBB Stadium

Aldershot Town v AFC Fylde

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fylde00000000
2Aldershot00000000
3Barnet00000000
4Barrow00000000
5Boreham Wood00000000
6Bromley00000000
7Chesterfield00000000
8Chorley00000000
9Dag & Red00000000
10Dover00000000
11Eastleigh00000000
12Ebbsfleet00000000
13Halifax00000000
14Harrogate00000000
15Hartlepool00000000
16Maidenhead United00000000
17Notts County00000000
18Solihull Moors00000000
19Stockport00000000
20Sutton United00000000
21Torquay00000000
22Woking00000000
23Wrexham00000000
24Yeovil00000000
