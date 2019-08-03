Hibernian v St Mirren

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Hibs are without long-term knee injury victim Martin Boyle, while Ryan Porteous and David Gray (both knee), Lewis Stevenson (calf) and Vykintas Slivka (hip) are gaining fitness but not ready to play.

St Mirren striker Cody Cooke is out for up to nine months with ruptured knee ligaments, joining Jim Kellerman (dislocated shoulder) on the sidelines, but new signings Ilkay Durmus, Sam Foley, Jonathan Obika and Sean McLoughlin could all make their debut.

Hibernian manager Paul Heckingbottom: "St Mirren have made a few signings, so it would be pointless me sitting here saying I know what kind of team they'll put out and what they'll try to do, because I don't."

St Mirren striker Jonathan Obika: "I got a call from the gaffer and he told me about the club and the ambition for the season and it felt like a good fit for me."

Did you know? The away team has only lost once in the last six Scottish Premiership games between these two (W3 D2), with Hibs losing 2-0 in Paisley in April 2014.