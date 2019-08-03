Scottish Premiership
Livingston15:00Motherwell
Venue: Tony Macaroni Arena

Livingston v Motherwell

Scott Robinson and Chris Erskine are "touch and go" for Livingston due to knee injuries, while Hakeem Odoffin remains sidelined following knee surgery.

Motherwell have a fitness doubt over Barry Maguire, who has a minor knee injury. Craig Tanner (knee), recent signing Christy Manzinga (hamstring) and David Turnbull (knee) are out.

Livingston manager Gary Holt: "The Betfred Cup has helped us get ready, you're not waiting until the fourth or fifth game of the league season before you say 'that's us bedded in'.

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson: "We have started well and go into the game confident. There is a freshness, an energy, and it's a really young and enthusiastic squad, so it's something to be excited about."

Did you know? Livingston have not won consecutive home league games against Motherwell since winning their first five matches against them between December 2001 and February 2004.

