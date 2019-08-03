League Two
Exeter15:00Macclesfield
Venue: St James Park

Exeter City v Macclesfield Town

Follow live text coverage of Saturday's EFL games from 12:00 BST on 3 August

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bradford00000000
2Cambridge00000000
3Carlisle00000000
4Cheltenham00000000
5Colchester00000000
6Crawley00000000
7Crewe00000000
8Exeter00000000
9Forest Green00000000
10Grimsby00000000
11Leyton Orient00000000
12Macclesfield00000000
13Mansfield00000000
14Morecambe00000000
15Newport00000000
16Northampton00000000
17Oldham00000000
18Plymouth00000000
19Port Vale00000000
20Salford00000000
21Scunthorpe00000000
22Stevenage00000000
23Swindon00000000
24Walsall00000000
View full League Two table

