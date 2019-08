Newport beat Mansfield in last season's League Two play-off semi-finals

Newport loan signings Danny McNamara, George Nurse and Taylor Maloney could feature at home to Mansfield in League Two.

Striker Ade Azeez is out with an Achilles injury, while Dan Leadbitter and Ryan Haynes are also ruled out.

Mansfield, beaten by County in last season's play-off semi-finals, will be without striker Craig Davies who has had ankle surgery.

Willem Tomlinson is also unavailable but Matt Preston could be available.