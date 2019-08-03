League One
Burton15:00Ipswich
Venue: Pirelli Stadium

Burton Albion v Ipswich Town

Follow live text coverage of Saturday's EFL games from 12:00 BST on 3 August

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wimbledon00000000
2Accrington00000000
3Blackpool00000000
4Bristol Rovers00000000
5Burton00000000
6Coventry00000000
7Doncaster00000000
8Fleetwood00000000
9Gillingham00000000
10Ipswich00000000
11Lincoln City00000000
12MK Dons00000000
13Oxford Utd00000000
14Peterborough00000000
15Portsmouth00000000
16Rochdale00000000
17Rotherham00000000
18Shrewsbury00000000
19Southend00000000
20Sunderland00000000
21Tranmere00000000
22Wycombe00000000
23Bolton0000000-12
24Bury0000000-12
View full League One table

