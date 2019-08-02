Millwall v Preston North End

Bartosz Bialkowski joined the Lions from Ipswich on a season-long loan

Frank Fielding and Bartosz Bialkowski are vying to start in goal for Millwall after joining in the summer.

Fellow new recruits Jason McCarthy, Matt Smith, Connor Mahoney and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson are set to feature.

Preston are set to hand Patrick Bauer a debut, but veteran striker David Nugent has a knee injury so may have to wait for his second debut for the club.

Ryan Ledson is banned and Billy Bodin may not be risked after recently returning from a long-term injury.

Match facts