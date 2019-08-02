Wigan Athletic v Cardiff City

Dujon Sterling played for Chelsea during pre-season

Wigan Athletic are set to hand debuts to midfielder Joe Williams and teenage wing-back Dujon Sterling, who has joined on a season loan from Chelsea.

Fellow summer signings, goalkeeper David Marshall and midfielder Lewis Macleod, are also in line for debuts.

Cardiff boss Neil Warnock is eyeing a ninth promotion and has new faces Gavin Whyte, Aden Flint, Curtis Nelson and Will Vaulks available.

Defender Sol Bamba (knee) is out and striker Gary Madine is a doubt.

Another summer signing Robert Gletzel is banned as he completes a two-game suspension after being sent off for former club 1 FC Heidenheim against Vfl Osnabruck in May.

Match facts