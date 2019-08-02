Championship
Wigan15:00Cardiff
Venue: DW Stadium

Wigan Athletic v Cardiff City

Dujon Sterling playing for Chelsea
Dujon Sterling played for Chelsea during pre-season
Wigan Athletic are set to hand debuts to midfielder Joe Williams and teenage wing-back Dujon Sterling, who has joined on a season loan from Chelsea.

Fellow summer signings, goalkeeper David Marshall and midfielder Lewis Macleod, are also in line for debuts.

Cardiff boss Neil Warnock is eyeing a ninth promotion and has new faces Gavin Whyte, Aden Flint, Curtis Nelson and Will Vaulks available.

Defender Sol Bamba (knee) is out and striker Gary Madine is a doubt.

Another summer signing Robert Gletzel is banned as he completes a two-game suspension after being sent off for former club 1 FC Heidenheim against Vfl Osnabruck in May.

Match facts

  • Wigan have lost only two of their previous 14 league games against Cardiff (W6 D6 L2), losing both games during the 2014-15 campaign, in which they were relegated.
  • Cardiff have scored just three goals in their past nine league matches against Wigan (W2 D3 L4), failing to score in both matches during the 2016-17 season.
  • Wigan have won on the opening day in each of the previous two league seasons - they had won on just two of their previous 14 opening-day games (W2 D3 L9).
  • Cardiff are unbeaten on the opening day in their past nine Championship seasons (W5 D4 L0), last losing at this level in 2007-08 against Stoke City.
  • Wigan manager Paul Cook has never lost on the opening day of a Football League season (W6 D1 L0), winning both games with the Latics in the last two seasons.
  • Cardiff manager Neil Warnock has not lost an opening-day league match outside of the Premier League since 2002-03 with Sheffield United, losing 2-1 to Coventry City (W4 D4 L0 since).

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
