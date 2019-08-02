Championship
Swansea15:00Hull
Venue: Liberty Stadium

Swansea City v Hull City

Tom Eaves in action for Gillingham
New Hull City striker Tom Eaves was a free agent after rejecting a new Gillingham contract
Follow live text coverage of Saturday's EFL games from 12:00 BST on 3 August

Swansea winger Wayne Routledge has a knock and is not expected to be risked.

George Byers, Jay Fulton and Courtney Baker-Richardson are all available and goalkeeper Freddie Woodman could make his debut after joining on loan from Newcastle United.

Hull City are without David Milinkovic (ankle) but fellow forward Tom Eaves is fit after a groin injury.

But midfielder Markus Henriksen is unlikely to be involved amid continued talk of his impending departure.

Match facts

  • Swansea City are winless in their previous four league meetings with Hull (D1 L3) since winning 3-1 in a Premier League clash in April 2015.
  • This is the third league meeting between Swansea and Hull on the opening day of the season - the Tigers won the other two, in 1929 (1-0) and 2010 (2-0).
  • This is only the second time in the past 13 seasons Swansea are starting a league season at home - they lost the other game against Manchester United in August 2013.
  • Hull - 3-1 losers against Aston Villa last season - haven't lost on opening day in consecutive league seasons since August 2007.
  • Six of the previous seven permanent Swansea managers have won their first league game in charge - the exception was Bob Bradley in October 2016 against Arsenal.
  • Hull manager Grant McCann has won all three of his opening day league games, winning in 2016-17 and 2017-18 with Peterborough and 2018-19 with Doncaster.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barnsley00000000
2Birmingham00000000
3Blackburn00000000
4Brentford00000000
5Bristol City00000000
6Cardiff00000000
7Charlton00000000
8Derby00000000
9Fulham00000000
10Huddersfield00000000
11Hull00000000
12Leeds00000000
13Luton00000000
14Middlesbrough00000000
15Millwall00000000
16Nottm Forest00000000
17Preston00000000
18QPR00000000
19Reading00000000
20Sheff Wed00000000
21Stoke00000000
22Swansea00000000
23West Brom00000000
24Wigan00000000
View full Championship table

