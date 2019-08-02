Swansea City v Hull City

New Hull City striker Tom Eaves was a free agent after rejecting a new Gillingham contract

Swansea winger Wayne Routledge has a knock and is not expected to be risked.

George Byers, Jay Fulton and Courtney Baker-Richardson are all available and goalkeeper Freddie Woodman could make his debut after joining on loan from Newcastle United.

Hull City are without David Milinkovic (ankle) but fellow forward Tom Eaves is fit after a groin injury.

But midfielder Markus Henriksen is unlikely to be involved amid continued talk of his impending departure.

Match facts