Championship
Nottm Forest17:30West Brom
Venue: The City Ground

Nottingham Forest v West Bromwich Albion

Albert Adomah
Albert Adomah won promotion from the Championship with Aston Villa via the play-off last season
Follow live text coverage of Saturday's EFL games from 12:00 BST on 3 August

Nottingham Forest right-back Tendayi Darikwa is set to be out for a lengthy spell because of a knee injury.

A raft of signings are in line to make their debuts under new boss Sabri Lamouchi, including Tiago Silva, Yuri Ribeiro, Alfa Semedo, Arijanet Muric, Albert Adomah, Samba Sow and Rafa Mir.

West Brom defender Ahmed Hegazi is missing after having ankle surgery.

Semi Ajayi, Filip Krovinovic, Kenneth Zohore and Romaine Sawyers are in line to make their debuts for the Baggies.

Match facts

  • Nottingham Forest are winless in their past four home league games against West Bromwich Albion (W0 D1 L3) since a 1-0 win on the opening day of the 2000-01 season.
  • West Brom have won one of their past five league matches against Nottingham Forest (W1 D2 L2), a 1-0 away win in August 2009.
  • Nottingham Forest have not lost an opening-day league match at the City Ground since August 1983, losing 1-0- to Southampton under manager Brian Clough; they are unbeaten in 17 games since then (W11 D6 L0).
  • This is only the second time in the past nine seasons that West Brom are starting a league season away from home - they won their other match of this kind, a 1-0 win at Crystal Palace in 2016-17.
  • All three of Slaven Bilic's previous opening-day English league matches have been away from home - he won at Arsenal in 2015-16 but lost at Chelsea in 2016-17 and Man Utd in 2017-18 with West Ham United.
  • In the 2018-19 Championship season, West Brom gained 27 points from losing positions; only Aston Villa (29) picked up more.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 3rd August 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barnsley00000000
2Birmingham00000000
3Blackburn00000000
4Brentford00000000
5Bristol City00000000
6Cardiff00000000
7Charlton00000000
8Derby00000000
9Fulham00000000
10Huddersfield00000000
11Hull00000000
12Leeds00000000
13Luton00000000
14Middlesbrough00000000
15Millwall00000000
16Nottm Forest00000000
17Preston00000000
18QPR00000000
19Reading00000000
20Sheff Wed00000000
21Stoke00000000
22Swansea00000000
23West Brom00000000
24Wigan00000000
View full Championship table

