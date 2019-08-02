Brentford v Birmingham City

Pontus Jansson joined Brentford for an undisclosed fee from Championship rivals Leeds in July

Pontus Jansson and Mathias Jensen are in line to make their debuts for Brentford at Griffin Park.

Winger Joel Valencia may not feature having only signed this week, while striker Neal Maupay is set to miss out amid reported interest from Brighton.

Birmingham's midfield Spanish duo Agustin Medina and Ivan Guzman are expected to make their debuts.

England Under-21 captain Jake Clarke-Salter is also set to feature after joining on loan from Chelsea.

Match facts