Championship
Reading15:00Sheff Wed
Venue: Madejski Stadium

Reading v Sheffield Wednesday

Matt Miazga in action for the USA
Matt Miazga was a member of the USA side beaten by Mexico in the final of the Gold Cup earlier this month
Follow live text coverage of Saturday's EFL games from 12:00 BST on 3 August

Reading defender Tom McIntyre is a doubt with a knee issue while left-back Tyler Blackett (hamstring) is out.

Matt Miazga should start after rejoining on loan from Chelsea and Michael Morrison, Charlie Adam and Joao Virginia are in line for their debuts.

Sheffield Wednesday caretaker boss Lee Bullen has Fernando Forestieri available but Steven Fletcher is expected to lead the attack.

Dominic Iorfa is suspended and goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith (knee) is out.

Match facts

  • Reading are winless in five matches against Sheffield Wednesday in all competitions (W0 D2 L3) since winning 2-0 in March 2017.
  • Sheffield Wednesday are looking to win consecutive away league matches at Reading for the first time since December 1979.
  • Reading have not lost on the opening day in three consecutive league seasons since a run of four between 1963-64 and 1966-67.
  • Sheffield Wednesday have won just two of their previous 14 away league games on the opening day of the season (W2 D5 L7), losing in each of the last two seasons.
  • Reading lost only two of their 11 home Championship games under José Manuel Gomes last season (W5 D4 L2), with three of those games ending goalless.
  • Sheffield Wednesday's Fernando Forestieri has been directly involved in five goals in his last five league appearances against Reading (three goals, two assists).

