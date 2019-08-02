Blackburn Rovers v Charlton Athletic

Lee Bowyer signed a one-year contract extension with Charlton in the summer

Blackburn are without defender Derrick Williams because of a calf injury.

Sam Hart, Jacob Davenport and Dominic Samuel are also set to miss out but Christian Walton, Tosin Adarabioyo, Bradley Johnson and Stewart Downing could make their debuts and Sam Gallagher is set for a second debut.

Charlton Athletic have Chuks Aneke and Lewis Page out with hamstring problems.

New recruits Ben Amos, Tom Lockyer and Macauley Bonne could all make their first appearances for the Addicks.

Match facts