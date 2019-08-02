Blackburn Rovers v Charlton Athletic
-
- From the section Championship
Blackburn are without defender Derrick Williams because of a calf injury.
Sam Hart, Jacob Davenport and Dominic Samuel are also set to miss out but Christian Walton, Tosin Adarabioyo, Bradley Johnson and Stewart Downing could make their debuts and Sam Gallagher is set for a second debut.
Charlton Athletic have Chuks Aneke and Lewis Page out with hamstring problems.
New recruits Ben Amos, Tom Lockyer and Macauley Bonne could all make their first appearances for the Addicks.
- Can you name the 19 EFL clubs to appoint a new boss this summer?
- Which EFL clubs will be promoted this season?
Match facts
- Blackburn have won their previous three home league matches against Charlton without conceding a single goal.
- Charlton have won only one of their last eight games against Blackburn in all competitions (W1 D1 L6), though that win was in Lee Bowyer's only game in charge against Rovers in April 2018.
- Blackburn are winless on the opening day in each of the past eight seasons (W0 D4 L4), since a 1-0 victory over Everton in August 2010.
- Charlton have won just one of their 13 most recent away league games played on the opening day of the season (W1 D3 L9), a 3-1 win at Sunderland in August 2005.
- Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray has won just one of his nine league games on the opening day of a season (W1 D2 L6), leading Coventry City to a 2-0 win against Wigan Athletic in 2015-16.
- Charlton manager Lee Bowyer led the Addicks to 30 wins in all competitions last season - they've only won more in two previous campaigns, 32 in 1980-81 and 33 in 2011-12.