Stoke City v Queens Park Rangers

Ryan Shawcross joined Stoke in 2007 and won an England cap in 2012

Liam Lindsay is likely to replace Ryan Shawcross in Stoke's defence after the captain broke his leg in pre-season.

Lindsay's fellow new arrivals Adam Davies, Jordan Cousins, Lee Gregory, Nick Powell, Stephen Ward and Tommy Smith could all make their City debuts.

QPR, under new boss Mark Warburton, are without left-back Lee Wallace (hip).

But summer recruits Liam Kelly, Yoann Barbet, Luke Amos, Matt Smith, Dominic Ball, Conor Masterson, Marc Pugh and Todd Kane are all available.

