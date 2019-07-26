Football gossip: Pogba, Sane, Ashley, Leao, Billing, Lukaku

Real Madrid are increasingly confident they could sign French 26-year-old midfielder Paul Pogba from Manchester United this summer. (ESPN)

Bayern Munich have opened talks with Manchester City over recruiting their 23-year-old German winger Leroy Sane, valued at £90m. (Mirror)

Striker Romelu Lukaku, 26, travelled to his country Belgium on Friday for talks with his agent as Inter Milan close in on a £70m deal with Manchester United. (Daily Mail)

Atletico Madrid are interested in signing 28-year-old Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez from rivals Real Madrid. (Independent)

Bale to China Real Madrid forward set to join Jiansu Suning

Newcastle owner Mike Ashley said it was "money first, then the club" for ex-manager Rafael Benitez, and added it was "impossible" to keep hold of the Spaniard. (Mail)

Ashley adds he will add larger release clauses to contracts in the future after being caught out by Leicester triggering the £30m clause in the contract of former striker Ayoze Perez, 26. (Mail)

Portuguese forward Rafael Leao, 20, is set to leave Lille for AC Milan for 35m euros (£31.5m) - in a deal that includes a 20% sell-on clause. (RMC Sport)

Bournemouth are set to beat Brighton to the £15m signing of Huddersfield's Danish midfielder Philip Billing, 23. (Sun)

Swansea City risk missing out on a move for Chelsea's 22-year-old English midfielder Kasey Palmer. (Wales Online)

David Beckham's Major League side Inter Miami have made their first ever signings,. They have acquired two 19-year-olds - midfielder Matias Pellegrini from Banfield and forward Julian Carranza from Estudiantes - who are both Argentine. (Goal)

Panathinaikos are assessing a move for Celtic's 21-year-old Ivorian midfielder Kouassi Eboue. (Daily Record)

Real Madrid's 22-year-old Spanish centre-back Jesus Vallejo is having a medical at Wolves ahead of a loan move. (Talksport)