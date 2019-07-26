Ivan Sunjic: Birmingham City sign Dinamo Zagreb midfielder on five-year deal

Ivan Sunjic captained Croatia Under-21s at this summer's European Championships

Birmingham City have signed Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Ivan Sunjic for an undisclosed fee reported to be around seven million euros [£6.3m].

The 22-year-old has agreed a five-year contract with the Championship club.

Born in Bosnia, he has been capped once at senior level by Croatia, as well as 57 times as a youth international.

He made eight Europa League appearances last term for the Croatian league champions and featured in a Champions League qualifier earlier in July.

Sunjic will be unable to feature in Birmingham's friendly against Premier League side Brighton on Saturday, as the Blues await international clearance for the deal.

Pep Clotet's side, who also signed England Under-21 captain Jake Clarke-Salter from Chelsea on a season-long loan on Wednesday, will begin their league campaign at Brentford on 3 August.

