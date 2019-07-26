Callum Reilly: AFC Wimbledon sign midfielder after Gillingham exit

Callum Reilly scored five goals in 43 outings for Gillingham after joining from Bury in January 2018, initially on loan

AFC Wimbledon have signed Callum Reilly on a free transfer after the midfielder had his contract at League One rivals Gillingham cancelled by mutual consent.

The 25-year-old scored five goals in 28 appearances for the Gills last season.

"Callum is a good passer of the ball, he's very mobile, and he is tough-tackling," Dons boss Wally Downes told the club website.

"We've got some very good young players, but we needed to make sure we topped that up with some know-how."

Reilly becomes AFC Wimbledon's sixth signing of the summer transfer window. The club have not disclosed the length of his deal.

