Sean McLoughlin: Hull City sign Cork City defender
Hull City have signed defender Sean McLoughlin from League of Ireland side Cork City for an undisclosed fee.
The 22-year-old has agreed a three-year contract, with the option of a further year in the Championship club's favour.
Republic of Ireland Under-21 international McLoughlin played twice for Cork, who he joined in 2017, in the Europa League earlier in July.
"I'm buzzing to be here. I've still got a lot to learn, but it's a fantastic opportunity," he told Hull's website.
