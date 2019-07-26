George Forrest: Crawley Town sign teenage defender on two-year deal

Crawley Town's People's Pension Stadium
Crawley Town finished 19th in League Two last season

League Two side Crawley Town have signed defender George Forrest on a two-year contract.

The 19-year-old has spent his career to date in non-league, playing for Hornchurch, Romford, Maldon & Tiptree, Ebbsfleet United and Aylesbury.

Forrest has trained with the Reds since the start of the year and has featured for them in pre-season.

"George has worked hard for this opportunity," head coach Gabriele Cioffi told the club website.

