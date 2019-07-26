Premier Division: Finn Harps defeat disappointing Derry City in Ballybofey
-
- From the section Irish
A Harry Ascroft goal midway through the second half gave Finn Harps a 1-0 win over an under-par Derry City in Ballybofey.
The Candystripes had plenty of possession but were unable to find a breakthrough against the second-bottom side at Finn Park.
Jamie McDonagh came closest for the visitors but his effort early in the second half was saved by Mark McGinley.
Fourth-placed Derry remain five points behind Bohemians in third.
Finn Harps, meanwhile, are three points ahead of basement side UCD after moving off the bottom with a win over Waterford last week.
It was the fourth meeting of the season between the teams with Derry, whose manager Declan Devine was serving a touchline suspension, winning the previous three encounters.
Friday night's winning goal came in the 66th minute from a long throw-in by substitute Tony McNamee, with Ascroft rising highest at the near post to head home.
McDonagh had come close to opening the scoring for the Candystripes 11 minutes earlier after impressive build-up play from Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe and Greg Sloggett.
McDonagh's toe-poked effort was heading for the corner of the net before McGinley dived to tip it round the post.
Sloggett saw a strong header go just over the crossbar two minutes after the goal and in the 88th minute substitute Michael McCrudden was also just off target with a snapshot.
The only significant efforts of a dull first half came in the final five minutes, with McDonagh coming close for the visitors with a well-struck effort from 20 yards that went just wide.
Two minutes later, Ogedi-Uzokwe went past Daniel O'Reilly and Jacob Borg in the box before firing in a low, left-footed effort which McGinley did well to save at his near post.
McGinley almost cost his side in first-half injury-time when he mis-kicked a clearance and had to rush off his line to punch clear as David Parkhouse aimed to head towards goal.
The home side barely threatened Derry keeper Peter Cherrie, with a header wide at the back post by Keith Cowan in the 27th minute the closest they came before the break.