Gavin Whyte: NI international close to agreeing terms on move to Cardiff City

Whyte scored with his first touch when he made his Northern Ireland debut in September

Northern Ireland international Gavin Whyte is close to agreeing personal terms on a move to Cardiff City, BBC Sport NI understands.

It follows talks between his current club Oxford United and the Championship side over the past 24 hours.

Nottingham Forest were also reportedly interested in signing Whyte earlier this summer.

Whyte impressed last season in League One for Oxford, having made the switch from Crusaders last July.

It is understood that the Irish Premiership club included a significant sell-on clause when he made the move to Oxford.

Whyte scored nine goals for United last season and has won five Northern Ireland caps, scoring with his first touch on his international debut last September.

The 23-year-old scored 23 goals for the Crues in his final season in the Irish Premiership and won both the Ulster and NIFWA Player of the Year awards.

He won three league titles in four seasons with the north Belfast outfit after making his debut for Stephen Baxter's side in 2014.