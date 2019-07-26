Adam Taggart: From Dundee Utd dejection to scoring against Juventus

The K-League Allstars lead Juventus 3-1 with 13 minutes remaining in Seoul

Fewer than four years ago, Adam Taggart was being ignominiously substituted less than an hour into Dundee United's defeat by 10-man St Johnstone. On Friday, he scored against Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus.

It's safe to say the Australian striker's career has picked up since making nine appearances in Scotland. He failed to score in five starts during the first half of a season which concluded with United being relegated from the Premiership.

Yet since being released by Mixu Paatelainen in the December of that term, Taggart has netted 45 goals in 89 games in the Australian and Korean top leagues.

And on Friday, the 26-year-old Suwon Bluewings front man scored the goal that looked like it might give a K-League select a famous win over the Italian champions in Seoul. Seizing upon a loose ball at the edge of the Juventus area, Taggart flicked the ball up and lashed a volley into the net from 16 yards.

With the likes of new £68m signing Matthijs de Ligt, Miralem Pjanic, Mario Mandzukic and Gonzalo Higuain in their starting XI and had stars such as Gianluigi Buffon, Leonardo Bonucci, Adrien Rabiot, Blaise Matuidi and Ronaldo himself among the substitutes, it was perhaps unsurprising the Juventus recovered from 3-1 down with 13 minutes remaining to snatch a draw. But Taggart still had his moment to savour.