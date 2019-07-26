FA Cup: BBC to show Punjab United v Broadbridge Heath extra preliminary round tie

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Man City 6-0 Watford

The BBC will broadcast one game from every round of this season's FA Cup qualifying, starting with Punjab United against Broadbridge Heath.

The extra preliminary round tie on 10 August will be streamed on the BBC Sport website, app and iPlayer.

A total of 368 teams will compete in the extra preliminary round - the first of 13 hurdles before the final on 23 May 2020.

Punjab United and Broadbridge Heath both play in the ninth-tier.

Punjab United are based in Gravesend, Kent and compete in the Southern Counties East League while Broadbridge Heath the play in the Southern Combination League.