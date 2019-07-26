St Johnstone sign Estonia centre-half Madis Vihmann on loan from Flora

Madis Vihmann (right) has earned 19 caps for Estonia

St Johnstone have signed Estonia international centre-back Madis Vihmann on an initial one-year loan deal.

The 23-year-old has cut short a two-year loan with Norwegian top-flight side Stabaek to join the Scottish Premiership squad from Estonia's Flora.

There is an option to extend Vihmann's loan by a further year or make the move to Tommy Wright's side permanent.

Wright has, however, dismissed reports linking the Perth club with Nottingham Forest striker Jason Cummings.

"Jason is a player I enquired about in January, but he is not one I am making any inquiries about in this window," the manager said of the former Hibernian forward.

"We have got other targets and hopefully we can get somebody in because it is quite evident in the last two games that it is an area of the pitch we need to strengthen."

Vihmann, who has played 19 times for his country and has been with Flora since 2014 could be involved in Saturday's Scottish League Cup tie against Forfar Athletic.

However, regardless of his arrival, Wright feels he is still short of defensive cover and hopes to sign a left-back "in the next five to seven days".

He added: "We've a couple of defenders coming on trial with us next week and hopefully by the end of next week we will make another signing."

Wright reiterated that he is not aware of any interest from other clubs in 22-year-old centre-half Jason Kerr, who is now club captain and recently signed a contract extension until 2022.

The manager also said there has been no further progress on a new deal for goalkeeper Zander Clark, who is entering the final year of his contract.

"He has informed me that he would still like to stay, but we haven't had much response from his agent and unfortunately agents control the picture, but we are hopeful.

"We know that we have made a really good offer to Zander, a long-term contract. It is a good offer for this club and a great offer for Zander, but at the minute, it hasn't been taken up."