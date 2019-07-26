Marvin Sordell: Burton Albion striker retires from professional football at 28

Media playback is not supported on this device Listen to Marvin Sordell's poem about his depression

Burton striker Marvin Sordell has retired from football, aged 28, after the club agreed to terminate his deal.

Sordell, who has spoken publicly about his mental health struggles, began his career with Watford and played for Great Britain at London 2012.

He made 84 appearances for Burton after joining from Coventry in 2017.

"I've been fortunate to spend the past 10 years living my dream, but my happiness now lies outside of the game," Sordell told the club website.

"My mental health has been severely impacted throughout my career, therefore I feel it's the right time to move forward in my life.

"I have always been eager to help people who have had similar problems in their lives and going forward I'd like to be able to make a difference in football when it comes to mental wellbeing."