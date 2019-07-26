Phil Foden: Pep Guardiola calls youngster the 'most talented player' he has ever seen

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Foden most talented player I have ever seen' - Guardiola

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes Phil Foden is "the most talented player" he has ever seen.

Guardiola, who has managed the likes of Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta and Arjen Robben, spoke while the 19-year-old midfielder was sat alongside him.

Foden, who has scored seven goals in 36 appearances since making his debut in 2017, is expected to feature heavily this season.

"He has everything to become one of the best players," Guardiola said.

"I have said many times in press conferences, but maybe not said it in front of him, Phil is the most, most, most talented player I have ever seen in my career as a manager.

"His only problem is sometimes his manager doesn't put him in the starting XI. Hopefully in the future that can improve."

Phil Foden has come through the ranks at Manchester City, breaking into the first-team squad at the end of 2016

Man City can 'survive' without new defender

City have been heavily linked with a move for former Barcelona, Juventus and Paris St-Germain right-back Dani Alves.

The 36-year-old Brazilian - a free agent having left PSG at the end of last season - won two Champions League titles under Guardiola at Barcelona.

"He is an extraordinary person, but we have two incredible full-backs," said the Spanish manager. "So, that is what it is."

When asked about further signings, Guardiola said: "No, not many. Maybe zero, maybe one, maybe one and a half.

"I like the faces that we have. The transfer market is so difficult and the team is good enough.

"If [we don't sign a new player] we will survive without a new defender."

City, who won a domestic treble holders in 2018-19, face Japanese side Yokohama F. Marinos on Saturday as part of their Asia Tour.