Fifa bans former Sierra Leone FA official for five years

Fifa has banned several former football administrators for their involvement with match-fixer Wilson Raj Perumal

Former Sierra Leone Football Association official Abu Bakarr Kabba has become the latest person to be sanctioned by Fifa.

He has been banned for five years and fined US$50,000 for violating Fifa's Code of Ethics.

Football's world governing body found him "guilty of having accepted and received bribes in relation to the manipulation of international matches."

Kabba was part of Fifa's investigation "into various international matches (attempted to be) manipulated for betting purposes by Mr Wilson Raj Perumal."

Several African referees and others linked to football on the continent have been punished for their links to convicted match-fixer Perumal.