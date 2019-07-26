Kieran Lee: Sheffield Wednesday midfielder signs new one-year contract
Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Kieran Lee has signed a new one-year contract with the Championship club.
Injuries limited Lee to only two appearances last season in Wednesday's final two games of the campaign.
The 31-year-old former Oldham player has spent the past seven years with the club, scoring 22 goals in 186 outings.
The Owls are still to appoint a successor to Steve Bruce, who left his role as manager at Hillsborough to take charge of Newcastle United.