Kieran Lee: Sheffield Wednesday midfielder signs new one-year contract

Kieran Lee played in Sheffield Wednesday's Championship play-off final defeat by Hull at Wembley in 2016

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Kieran Lee has signed a new one-year contract with the Championship club.

Injuries limited Lee to only two appearances last season in Wednesday's final two games of the campaign.

The 31-year-old former Oldham player has spent the past seven years with the club, scoring 22 goals in 186 outings.

The Owls are still to appoint a successor to Steve Bruce, who left his role as manager at Hillsborough to take charge of Newcastle United.