Nottingham Forest to hold collection for unpaid Notts County staff

The 1993-94 season was the most recent campaign in which Nottingham Forest and Notts County were in the same division

Nottingham Forest are to hold a collection before a pre-season friendly to raise funds for unpaid staff at city rivals Notts County.

July's wages are due to be paid on Friday, but staff at the National League club last received money in May.

County are due back at the High Court on 31 July to face a winding-up petition over an unpaid tax bill.

Championship club Forest host Spanish top-flight side Real Sociedad at the City Ground on Friday.

Notts County were put up for sale by owner Alan Hardy in January, but a takeover is yet to be completed.

Proceeds from a recent pre-season friendly between Notts and Ilkeston Town were used to help unpaid staff, and County supporters have held their own collections, while a membership scheme which has supported the club for more than 30 years donated £25,000.